BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2016 Q4 and year-end results

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Universal Technical Institute Inc

* Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 revenue fell 4.1 percent to $86.9 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.42

* Universal Technical Institute Inc says for year ending September 30, 2017, expect new student starts to be down in low single digits

* Universal Technical Institute - Implemented financial improvement plan in Sept 2016, expect to deliver $25 million to $30 million in annualized cost savings

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - Capital expenditures expected to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.5 million for year ending September 30, 2017

* Universal Technical Institute -Expect average student population for year ending Sept 30, 2017 to be down in mid to high single digits as a percentage