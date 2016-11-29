FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Microchip Technology sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS to be between 87-94 cents/shr
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Microchip Technology sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS to be between 87-94 cents/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc

* Increases guidance for non-GAAP net sales and non-GAAP EPS for third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Now expects Q3 consolidated non-GAAP net sales to be down 1% to 4% with a mid-point of down 2.5%

* Now expects Q3 non-GAAP EPS to be between 87 cents and 94 cents per share

* Due to recent acquisition of Atmel and related purchase accounting, microchip is not able to provide GAAP guidance at this time

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $846.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.