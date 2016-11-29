BRIEF-Microchip Technology sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS to be between 87-94 cents/shr

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc

* Increases guidance for non-GAAP net sales and non-GAAP EPS for third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Now expects Q3 consolidated non-GAAP net sales to be down 1% to 4% with a mid-point of down 2.5%

* Now expects Q3 non-GAAP EPS to be between 87 cents and 94 cents per share

* Due to recent acquisition of Atmel and related purchase accounting, microchip is not able to provide GAAP guidance at this time

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $846.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: