BRIEF-Fifth Street Finance reports Q4 net investment income $0.72 per share

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Finance Corp

* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net investment income $0.72 per share

* Net asset value per share of $7.97 at quarter end

* Says on Nov 28, board of directors approved a new common stock repurchase program authorizing us to repurchase up to $12.5 million

* Says expect to finance stock repurchases with existing cash balances or by incurring leverage