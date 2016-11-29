FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2016
November 29, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd

* China Distance Education Holdings Limited reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up about 15 to 20 percent

* Q4 revenue rose 7.5 percent to $38.2 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $28 million to $29.2 million

* Qtrly net income per American depositary share $0.369

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per ads $0.385

* Declared a special cash dividend of $0.1125 per ordinary share on its outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

