BRIEF-Amazon Web Services Inc announced three new AWS partner network (APN) programs
* Amazon Web Services Inc says announced three new AWS partner network (APN) programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 NGEx Resources Inc
* NGEx announces CDN $10 million private placement
* Proceeds of private placement will be used towards ongoing work programs in Chile and Argentina
* NGEx Resources Inc says intends to sell on a non-brokered, private placement basis, of up to 8 million common shares at a price of $1.25 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amazon Web Services Inc says announced three new AWS partner network (APN) programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Baker Hughes Inc said it has reached an agreement with CSL Capital Management and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's merchant banking division to create a hydraulic fracturing company in which Baker Hughes will own a 46.7 percent stake.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Nov 29 North Dakota officials on Tuesday backed away from plans to physically block supplies from reaching oil pipeline protesters at a camp near the construction site, saying they will instead use financial deterrents to prevent food and building materials from coming in.