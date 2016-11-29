BRIEF-Exo U reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Exo U Inc
* Exo U announces its second quarter and first half fiscal 2017 financial results
* Financial statements of co for three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2016 have been prepared on a going concern basis
* Expects to continue to incur further operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities in development of its business
* Material uncertainties cast significant doubt on company's ability to continue as a going concern
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01