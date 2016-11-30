FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Antrim Energy to proceed with voluntary liquidation and dissolution of company
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 12:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Antrim Energy to proceed with voluntary liquidation and dissolution of company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Antrim Energy Inc

* Announces 2016 third quarter results

* Board has concluded that it is in best interest of shareholders, corp to proceed with voluntary liquidation and dissolution of corporation

* Itis anticipated that formal dissolution and winding up of corporation and its subsidiaries will occur in early 2017

* Board retains discretion not to proceed with dissolution if board determines it is no longer in best interests of corp, shareholders

* Says corporation proposes to delist from TSXV in mid-january 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

