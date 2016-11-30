BRIEF-SPI Energy Co announces new distributed generation project in Guangdong province
* SPI Energy Co., ltd. announces new distributed generation project in Guangdong province
Nov 30 Goodfellow Inc
* Goodfellow reports its results for the third quarter ended august 31, 2016
* Says consolidated sales for three months ended august 31, 2016 were $159.1 million compared to $151.7 million
* Q3 loss per share C$0.29
* Goodfellow-Delay in producing q3 results on discovery of certain discrepancies related to recording of inventory value,it's impact on cost of goods sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnair adopts iOS enterprise apps from ibm to accelerate digital transformation
* Nevada Zinc identifies open ended gold target west of goldcorp's coffee project and continues drilling at lone mountain