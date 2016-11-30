FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Titan Machinery reports Q3 EPS $0.01
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Titan Machinery reports Q3 EPS $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Titan Machinery Inc

* Announces results for fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $332.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $305.1 million

* Adjusted diluted loss per share in second half of fiscal 2017 is expected to be less than loss in first half of year

* On track to exceed inventory reduction goal by 25 pct, to end FY 2017 with total reduction for year of $125 million in equipment inventory

* "We remain optimistic about long-term agriculture trends" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
