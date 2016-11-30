BRIEF-Zayo to acquire Electric Lightwave for $1.42 billion

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc

* Zayo to acquire electric lightwave

* Deal for $1.42 billion in cash

* Transaction will be funded with a combination of cash on hand and debt.

* Zayo anticipates more than $40 million in annual cost synergies to be realized throughout integration process

* Deal represents a pre-synergized multiple of less than eight times lqa ebitda of $180 million

* Zayo will benefit from more than $400 million in net operating loss carryforwards acquired in transaction