Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc :

* Ritchie bros. Announces us$500,000,000 senior notes offering to partially fund ironplanet acquisition

* Ritchie bros. Auctioneers - intends to use net proceeds to fund consideration payable in previously announced acquisition of ironplanet holdings, inc

* Ritchie bros. Auctioneers Inc - gross proceeds from offering will be held in an escrow account pending consummation of ironplanet acquisition