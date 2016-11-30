FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics enrolls first patient in Phase II clinical trial of OPRX-106
November 30, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics enrolls first patient in Phase II clinical trial of OPRX-106

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

* Protalix Biotherapeutics enrolls first patient in Phase II clinical trial of OPRX-106 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - "we look forward to announcing Phase II data from our AIR DNase clinical program around year-end"

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - look forward to announcing data from OPRX-106 Phase II clinical trial in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

