9 months ago
BRIEF-Delphi Energy announces update to strategic transaction, extension of credit facility review
November 30, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Delphi Energy announces update to strategic transaction, extension of credit facility review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp :

* Delphi Energy Corp announces update to strategic transaction and extension of credit facility review

* Delphi Energy-expects to execute definitive agreement in relation to strategic arrangement with existing working interest industry partner in coming days

* Delphi Energy Corp - is anticipated that closing of transaction will be on, or about, December 22, 2016

* Delphi Energy-current bank syndicate agreed to extend deadline of semi-annual review of $85 million revolving credit facility from Nov 30 to Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

