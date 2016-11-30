Nov 30 Delphi Energy Corp :

* Delphi Energy Corp announces update to strategic transaction and extension of credit facility review

* Delphi Energy-expects to execute definitive agreement in relation to strategic arrangement with existing working interest industry partner in coming days

* Delphi Energy Corp - is anticipated that closing of transaction will be on, or about, December 22, 2016

* Delphi Energy-current bank syndicate agreed to extend deadline of semi-annual review of $85 million revolving credit facility from Nov 30 to Dec. 31, 2016