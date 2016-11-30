FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters Q3 earnings per share $0.41
November 30, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters Q3 earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.39

* American Eagle Outfitters delivers third quarter record revenue and EPS growth comparable sales increase 2% and EPS rises to $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $941 million versus I/B/E/S view $940.9 million

* American Eagle Outfitters delivers third quarter record revenue and EPS growth comparable sales increase 2% and EPS rises to $0.41

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - continue to expect fiscal 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $160 million

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - providing Q4 eps guidance of $0.37 to $0.39 based on comparable sales in range of flat to a low single digit increase

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - total merchandise inventories at end of Q3 increased 3% to $493 million, with ending units down 5%

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - "Holiday season is off to a solid start"

* American Eagle Outfitters-Q4 2016 ending inventory at cost expected to be up in high-single digits, with units expected to be down in mid-single digits

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc qtrly consolidated comparable sales increased 2%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

