9 months ago
BRIEF-Virginia Hills Oil Corp reports Q3 loss per share $1.46
November 30, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Virginia Hills Oil Corp reports Q3 loss per share $1.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Virginia Hills Oil Corp

* Virginia Hills Oil Corp announces third quarter of 2016 results and general operation update

* "At end of Q3 and into beginning of Q4 of 2016,oil and gas industry was affected by extremely wet surface conditions in Alberta"

* Anticipating 2016 exit volumes to range from 1,325 boe/d (97% light oil and ngls) to 1,400 boe/d (97% light oil and ngls)

* Additional 100 bbl/d of light oil water flood production previously scheduled to be online in Q4 2016 to be brought on line in Q1 2017

* Virginia Hills Oil Corp quarterly loss per share $1.46

* Quarterly petroleum and natural gas sales C$6.3 million versus C$8.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

