BRIEF-Global Medical REIT to acquire three rehabilitation hospitals

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Global Medical REIT Inc -

* Global Medical REIT Inc provides acquisition update

* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1 million

* Has entered into purchase contracts to acquire three rehabilitation hospitals

* Three hospitals, are healthsouth rehabilitation hospitals in Mesa, Az, Altoona, Pa and Mechanicsburg, Pa

* GMR intends to complete the three hosptial acquisitions in all-cash transactions using proceeds from company's IPO

* The three hospital transactions are contingent on each other, so co will not close one without closing other two Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: