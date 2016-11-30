BRIEF-Global Medical REIT to acquire three rehabilitation hospitals

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Global Medical REIT Inc -
* Global Medical REIT Inc provides acquisition update
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1 million
* Has entered into purchase contracts to acquire three rehabilitation hospitals
* Three hospitals, are healthsouth rehabilitation hospitals in Mesa, Az, Altoona, Pa and Mechanicsburg, Pa
* GMR intends to complete the three hosptial acquisitions in all-cash transactions using proceeds from company's IPO
* The three hospital transactions are contingent on each other, so co will not close one without closing other two