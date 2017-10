Nov 30 (Reuters) - Monosol Rx Inc -

* MonoSol Rx receives FDA orphan drug designation for diazepam buccal soluble film to treat acute repetitive seizures

* Company plans to initiate a pivotal study of diazepam BSF in adults in early 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: