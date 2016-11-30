FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ultragenyx reports positive mid-stage data to treat long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorder
November 30, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ultragenyx reports positive mid-stage data to treat long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc -

* Ultragenyx announces positive data from phase 2 study of UX007 in long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorder patients

* Says frequency and duration of major medical events were reduced significantly during treatment with UX007

* Says patients demonstrated improved exercise tolerance and quality of life during study

* Continue to further develop phase 3 study design and endpoints before meeting with regulators and initiating study in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

