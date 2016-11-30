Nov 30 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc -
* Ultragenyx announces positive data from phase 2 study of
UX007 in long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorder patients
* Says frequency and duration of major medical events were
reduced significantly during treatment with UX007
* Says patients demonstrated improved exercise tolerance and
quality of life during study
* Continue to further develop phase 3 study design and
endpoints before meeting with regulators and initiating study in
2017
