BRIEF-Natrix Separations announces collaboration agreements with Merck and Sanofi

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Natrix Separations Inc :
* PRESS RELEASE - Natrix Separations announces collaboration agreements with Merck and Sanofi for the development of membrane-based Protein A purification platform
* development agreements with Merck, Sanofi to advance Natrix’s new membrane-based Protein A platform for antibody purification
* specific financial terms were not disclosed
* deal with SCIL Proteins Gmbh for engineering, development of proprietary Protein A ligand to be integrated with co’s membrane technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: