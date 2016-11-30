BRIEF-Natrix Separations announces collaboration agreements with Merck and Sanofi

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Natrix Separations Inc :

* PRESS RELEASE - Natrix Separations announces collaboration agreements with Merck and Sanofi for the development of membrane-based Protein A purification platform

* specific financial terms were not disclosed

* deal with SCIL Proteins Gmbh for engineering, development of proprietary Protein A ligand to be integrated with co's membrane technology