BRIEF-Performance Sports Group receives court approval of the "stalking horse" purchase agreement

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of the "stalking horse" purchase agreement, bidding procedures and U.S. $386 million in new DIP financing
* Will use DIP financing to refinance prepetition term loan credit agreement and fund day-to-day operations
* To move forward as planned to effect an orderly sale of business as a going concern
* Will use DIP financing to refinance prepetition term loan credit agreement, dated as of April 15, 2014, as amended
* Approved bidding procedures schedule auction for January 30, 2017
* With approval to access $386 million in financing, together with ABL DIP, expect to have sufficient liquidity to fund ongoing operations