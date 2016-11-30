Nov 30 Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of the
"stalking horse" purchase agreement, bidding procedures and U.S.
$386 million in new DIP financing
* Will use DIP financing to refinance prepetition term loan
credit agreement and fund day-to-day operations
* To move forward as planned to effect an orderly sale of
business as a going concern
* Approved bidding procedures schedule auction for January
30, 2017
* With approval to access $386 million in financing,
together with ABL DIP, expect to have sufficient liquidity to
fund ongoing operations
