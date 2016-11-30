BRIEF-Roadside Development announces purchase of Fannie Mae Washington headquarters
* Co, North America Sekisui House announce purchase of Fannie Mae headquarters located at 3900 Wisconsin avenue in Washington
Nov 30 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. announces hedging of 650 bbl/d of oil and appointment of interim chief financial officer
* Appointment of Bill Cromb as interim chief financial officer
* Qtrly net sales $203.2 million versus $178.7 million last year
SAO PAULO, Nov 30 Andrade Gutierrez SA, one of Brazil's largest engineering and business groups, has signed a leniency deal with prosecutors related to its involvement in the nation's worst corruption scandal, news channel GloboNews said on Wednesday.