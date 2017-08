Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ascendis Pharma A/S

* Q3 loss per share EUR 0.72

* Ascendis Pharma reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Ascendis Pharma says as of September 30, 2016, company had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 74.5 million compared to EUR 90.8 million as of June 30, 2016

