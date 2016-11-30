FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackline report sQ3 loss per share $0.16
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Blackline report sQ3 loss per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Blackline Inc

* Blackline announces third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.11 to $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $32.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.42 to $0.45

* FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in range of $120.8 million to $121.8 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.55, revenue view $119.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2016 total non-gaap revenue is expected to be in range of $121.5 million to $122.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

