BRIEF-Synopsys reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.47

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc

* Synopsys posts financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.43 to $0.50

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $630 million to $645 million

* Qtrly revenue of $633.7 million, compared to $587.2 million for Q4 of fiscal 2015

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share: $0.77 - $0.80

* Sees FY revenue: $2.57 billion - $2.60 billion

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share: $1.92 - $2.06

* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share: $3.16 - $3.23

* Sees FY cash flow from operations: approximately $500 million