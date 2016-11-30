FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rexnord says announces public offering of mandatory convertible preferred stock
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 9:50 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Rexnord says announces public offering of mandatory convertible preferred stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp

* Rexnord announces public offering of mandatory convertible preferred stock

* Rexnord corp - commencement of an underwritten public offering of 7 million depositary shares

* Rexnord corp says intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of outstanding term loan indebtedness under its credit agreement

* Rexnord corp - underwriters of offering have an option to buy up to 1.1 million additional depositary shares to cover over-allotments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

