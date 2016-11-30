BRIEF-Rexnord says announces public offering of mandatory convertible preferred stock

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp

* Rexnord announces public offering of mandatory convertible preferred stock

* Rexnord corp - commencement of an underwritten public offering of 7 million depositary shares

* Rexnord corp says intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of outstanding term loan indebtedness under its credit agreement

* Rexnord corp - underwriters of offering have an option to buy up to 1.1 million additional depositary shares to cover over-allotments