BRIEF-Rexnord says announces public offering of mandatory convertible preferred stock

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp
* Rexnord announces public offering of mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Rexnord corp - commencement of an underwritten public offering of 7 million depositary shares
* Rexnord corp says intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of outstanding term loan indebtedness under its credit agreement
* Rexnord corp - underwriters of offering have an option to buy up to 1.1 million additional depositary shares to cover over-allotments