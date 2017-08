Nov 30 (Reuters) - La-Z-boy Inc

* La-Z-Boy reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 sales $376.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $376.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board increased company's regular quarterly dividend to shareholders by 10% to $0.11 per share

* Qtrly La-Z-Boy furniture galleries store network same-store written sales, declined 4.4% versus last year's Q2