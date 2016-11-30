FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Guess Inc reports third quarter results
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Guess Inc reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Guess Inc

* Guess Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $536.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $548.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Americas retail comp sales including e-commerce decreased 4.9% in U.S. dollars and 4.8% in constant currency

* Sees Q4 operating margin is expected to be between 7.5% and 9.5% and includes roughly 30 basis points of currency headwind

* Currency headwinds are expected to negatively impact consolidated revenue growth by approximately 0.5% in Q4

* Sees Q4 consolidated net revenue are expected to increase between 3.5% and 7.5% in U.S. dollars

* Q4 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.40 to $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $724.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guess Inc says consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 3.5% and 7.5% in U.S. dollars for Q4

* Guess Inc says currency headwinds are expected to negatively impact consolidated revenue growth by approximately 0.5% for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.