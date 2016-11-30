BRIEF-Guess Inc reports third quarter results

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Guess Inc

* Guess Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $536.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $548.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Americas retail comp sales including e-commerce decreased 4.9% in U.S. dollars and 4.8% in constant currency

* Sees Q4 operating margin is expected to be between 7.5% and 9.5% and includes roughly 30 basis points of currency headwind

* Currency headwinds are expected to negatively impact consolidated revenue growth by approximately 0.5% in Q4

* Sees Q4 consolidated net revenue are expected to increase between 3.5% and 7.5% in U.S. dollars

* Q4 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.40 to $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $724.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guess Inc says consolidated net revenues are expected to increase between 3.5% and 7.5% in U.S. dollars for Q4

* Guess Inc says currency headwinds are expected to negatively impact consolidated revenue growth by approximately 0.5% for Q4