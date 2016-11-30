BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp announces balance sheet restructuring transaction

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Horizon Bancorp

* Horizon Bancorp announces balance sheet restructuring transaction

* Transactions include prepaying $106 million of high fixed-rate borrowings with contractual maturities ranging from June 2017 to Sept 2020

* Debt prepayment was funded from sale of available-for-sale investment securities of $168.0 million

* Company realized a loss of $4.8 million from early redemption of debt

* Loss was partially offset by an expected net gain on sale of investment securities of $966,000