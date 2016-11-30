FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chesswood announces expansion and renewal of bank credit facility
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Chesswood announces expansion and renewal of bank credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chesswood Group Ltd

* Chesswood announces expansion and renewal of bank credit facility

* Chesswood Group Ltd says expanded and renewed its corporate revolving credit facility for a term of three years, expiring in December 2019

* Chesswood Group Ltd says existing $150 million credit facility was due to mature in December 2017.

* Chesswood Group says credit facility has been increased to $170 million, now includes a $80 million accordion feature which would expand facility to $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

