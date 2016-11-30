BRIEF-CO2 Solutions reports Q1 loss per share c$0.01
* Co2 solutions announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
Nov 30 Chesswood Group Ltd
* Chesswood announces expansion and renewal of bank credit facility
* Chesswood Group Ltd says expanded and renewed its corporate revolving credit facility for a term of three years, expiring in December 2019
* Chesswood Group Ltd says existing $150 million credit facility was due to mature in December 2017.
* Chesswood Group says credit facility has been increased to $170 million, now includes a $80 million accordion feature which would expand facility to $250 million
Nov 30 Most patients who previously were not helped by repeated treatments for multiple myeloma showed strong benefits from a new type of therapy in a small study, and with no worrisome side effects, drugmaker Bluebird Bio Inc said on Wednesday.
* Carrier - will continue to manufacture gas furnaces in Indianapolis and retain engineering and headquarters staff, preserving more than 1,000 jobs