Nov 30 Chesswood Group Ltd

* Chesswood announces expansion and renewal of bank credit facility

* Chesswood Group Ltd says expanded and renewed its corporate revolving credit facility for a term of three years, expiring in December 2019

* Chesswood Group Ltd says existing $150 million credit facility was due to mature in December 2017.

* Chesswood Group says credit facility has been increased to $170 million, now includes a $80 million accordion feature which would expand facility to $250 million