Nov 30 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp

* Lundin mining provides operating outlook

* Capital expenditures for 2017 for mines operated by company are expected to be approximately $405 million

* Sees 2017 total attributable copper production 202,000 - 216,000 tonnes

* Sees 2017 total zinc production 152,000 - 162,000 tonnes

* Sees 2017 total nickel production 17,000 - 20,000 tonnes