9 months ago
BRIEF-Exco Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.25
November 30, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Exco Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Exco Technologies Ltd

* Results for fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2016

* Q4 sales c$163 million versus i/b/e/s view c$164.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Following end of quarter, reached agreement to permanently close its alc operations in Lesotho and remaining presence in South Africa

* No related charges to earnings were incurred during quarter with respect to close of its ALC operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

