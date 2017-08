Nov 30 (Reuters) - Rush Enterprises Inc

* Adopts $40 million stock repurchase program

* New stock repurchase program replaces company's prior $40 million repurchase program, announced on December 4, 2015

* Says new stock repurchase program expires on November 30, 2017

* Authorizing to repurchase shares of Class A common stock, $.01 par valueper share, and/or Class B common stock, $.01 par value per share