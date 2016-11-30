BRIEF-CO2 Solutions reports Q1 loss per share c$0.01
* Co2 solutions announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
Nov 30 Lucara Diamond Corp
* Lucara provides operating outlook for 2017
* Sees 2017 revenue of $200 to $220 million is budgeted excluding sale of Lesedi La Rona diamond
* Company anticipates it will declare an annual dividend in 2017 of Canadian $0.10 per share
* Capital projects are forecast at between $33 - $35 million in 2017
Nov 30 Most patients who previously were not helped by repeated treatments for multiple myeloma showed strong benefits from a new type of therapy in a small study, and with no worrisome side effects, drugmaker Bluebird Bio Inc said on Wednesday.
* Carrier - will continue to manufacture gas furnaces in Indianapolis and retain engineering and headquarters staff, preserving more than 1,000 jobs