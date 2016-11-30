Nov 30 Lucara Diamond Corp

* Lucara provides operating outlook for 2017

* Sees 2017 revenue of $200 to $220 million is budgeted excluding sale of Lesedi La Rona diamond

* Company anticipates it will declare an annual dividend in 2017 of Canadian $0.10 per share

* Capital projects are forecast at between $33 - $35 million in 2017