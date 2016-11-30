BRIEF-CO2 Solutions reports Q1 loss per share c$0.01
* Co2 solutions announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
Nov 30 Allegiant Travel Co
* Allegiant Travel Company announces the pricing of the reopening of its 5.50% senior notes due 2019
* Interest on notes is payable semiannually on July 15 and January 15, commencing on January 15, 2017
* Notes mature on July 15, 2019
Nov 30 Most patients who previously were not helped by repeated treatments for multiple myeloma showed strong benefits from a new type of therapy in a small study, and with no worrisome side effects, drugmaker Bluebird Bio Inc said on Wednesday.
* Carrier - will continue to manufacture gas furnaces in Indianapolis and retain engineering and headquarters staff, preserving more than 1,000 jobs