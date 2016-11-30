BRIEF-CO2 Solutions reports Q1 loss per share c$0.01
* Co2 solutions announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
Nov 30 Hemisphere Media Group Inc
* Hemisphere Media to acquire concession license for Colombian national broadcaster Canal Uno
* Cost of concession is approximately $35 million payable in Colombian pesos over a two-year period
* Says partnership is expected to begin operating network on May 1, 2017
Nov 30 Most patients who previously were not helped by repeated treatments for multiple myeloma showed strong benefits from a new type of therapy in a small study, and with no worrisome side effects, drugmaker Bluebird Bio Inc said on Wednesday.
* Carrier - will continue to manufacture gas furnaces in Indianapolis and retain engineering and headquarters staff, preserving more than 1,000 jobs