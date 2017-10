Nov 30 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco wholesale corporation reports november sales results

* November sales rose 3 percent to $9.95 billion

* Quarterly sales rose 3 percent to $30.12 billion

* U.S. November comparable sales up 1 pct

* Total november comparable sales up 1 percent

* Total qtrly comparable sales up 1 percent

* U.S. qtrly comparable sales up 1 percent