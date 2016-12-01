GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, dollar, energy shares, bond yields leap on OPEC deal
* Bond rout continues as oil rally stokes inflation expectations
Nov 30 Costco Wholesale Corp
* Costco wholesale corporation reports november sales results
* November sales rose 3 percent to $9.95 billion
* Quarterly sales rose 3 percent to $30.12 billion
* U.S. November comparable sales up 1 pct
* Total november comparable sales up 1 percent
* Total qtrly comparable sales up 1 percent
* U.S. qtrly comparable sales up 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit said on Wednesday it got financial incentives from Indiana and a pledge from President-elect Donald Trump to improve the climate for business in the United States in exchange for keeping more than 1,000 jobs in the state rather than moving them overseas.
Dec 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.