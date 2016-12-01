FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Canopy Growth to acquire Mettrum for about C$430 mln
December 1, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Canopy Growth to acquire Mettrum for about C$430 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp

* Canopy growth enters into agreement to acquire mettrum

* Total transaction is valued at about c$430 million and will be satisfied by issuance of common shares in canopy growth

* Mettrum shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.7132 common shares of canopy growth for each common share of mettrum

* Canopy growth- upon deal completion , existing canopy growth and mettrum shareholders will own about 77.7% and 22.3%, respectively, of pro forma company

* Closing of deal remains subject to approval of shareholders of both canopy growth and mettrum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
