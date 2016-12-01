Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 1
ZURICH, Dec 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7867 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Dec 1 Stallergenes Greer PLC :
* Stallergenes greer secures 50 million euro ($53.1 million) revolving credit facility
* Facility will take form of a revolving credit line composed of one single tranche, provided by UBS Switzerland AG
* Facility will be used for general corporate purposes
PARIS, Dec 1 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the Seattle-based Westland Distillery, which produces an American single malt whiskey, further strengthening its portfolio of premium drinks.