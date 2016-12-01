Dec 1 Stallergenes Greer PLC :

* Stallergenes greer secures 50 million euro ($53.1 million) revolving credit facility

* Facility will take form of a revolving credit line composed of one single tranche, provided by UBS Switzerland AG

* Facility will be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)