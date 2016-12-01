FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners receives extension of waiver under credit facility
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners receives extension of waiver under credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Memorial Production Partners LP -

* Memorial Production Partners LP enters into forbearance agreement with noteholders and receives extension of waiver under credit facility

* Agreement with certain shareholders who hold 51.7% of partnership's 7.625% senior notes due 2021

* Agreement with certain shareholders who hold 69% of partnership's 6.875% senior notes due 2022

* Forbearance agreement extends through December 7, 2016

* Operations are continuing as normal across memp's asset base

* Reached agreement with lenders under its revolving credit facility to extend through Dec 16 previously granted waiver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

