FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Express posts Q3 earnings of $0.15/share
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Express posts Q3 earnings of $0.15/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Express Inc:

* Express Inc reports third quarter 2016 results; introduces fourth quarter guidance and revises full year 2016 outlook

* Q3 sales $506.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $497.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Express- qtrly comparable sales (including e-commerce sales) decreased 8%

* Express inc - sees q4 diluted earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30

* Express- "we expect holiday season to remain challenging as mall traffic and a highly promotional retail environment continue to be headwinds"

* Sees comparable sales in negative low double digits for q4

* Express - sees fy adjusted diluted EPS $0.78 to $0.82

* Sees capital expenditures $100 to $105 million for fy2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Express - total inventory was down 6% at quarter-end

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.