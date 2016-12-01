BRIEF-Express posts Q3 earnings of $0.15/share

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Express Inc:
* Express Inc reports third quarter 2016 results; introduces fourth quarter guidance and revises full year 2016 outlook
* Q3 sales $506.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $497.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Express- qtrly comparable sales (including e-commerce sales) decreased 8%
* Express inc - sees q4 diluted earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30
* Express- "we expect holiday season to remain challenging as mall traffic and a highly promotional retail environment continue to be headwinds"
* Sees comparable sales in negative low double digits for q4
* Express - sees fy adjusted diluted EPS $0.78 to $0.82
* Sees capital expenditures $100 to $105 million for fy2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Express - total inventory was down 6% at quarter-end
* Express - total inventory was down 6% at quarter-end