Dec 1 (Reuters) - Buckle Inc :

* November sales fell 15.9 percent to $81.5 million

* The Buckle Inc reports November 2016 net sales

* Buckle Inc - comparable store net sales year-to-date for 43-week period ended November 26, 2016 decreased 12.9 percent

* November same store sales view down 12.8 percent - Thomson Reuters data