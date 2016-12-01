FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Donaldson Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
December 1, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Donaldson Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc

* Donaldson Company reports fiscal 2017 first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 sales $553 million versus i/b/e/s view $535.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Donaldson Company Inc - Remain on track to achieve full-year sales and adjusted profit targets that we laid out last quarter

* Donaldson Company Inc - During Q1, recognized pre-tax charges related to restructuring actions of $7.5 million

* Donaldson Company - During Q1 , recognized pre-tax charges related to independent investigation into gas turbine systems business of $2.6 million

* Donaldson Company Inc - Donaldson reaffirms its prior full-year sales guidance for fiscal 2017

* Donaldson Company Inc - During fiscal 2017, company expects to repurchase between 2 percent and 3 percent of its outstanding shares

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.66

* Sees FY 2017 total sales between a 2 percent decline and a 2 percent increase compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

