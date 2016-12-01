BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank reports Q4 EPS view c$0.60

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank
* Q4 adjusted cash earnings per share c$0.59
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CWB reports financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.54
* Qtrly net interest margin (TEB) of 2.36 pct, down 13 basis points.
* Qtrly net interest income $149.7 million versus $141.1 million last year
* Qtrly net interest income $149.7 million versus $141.1 million last year
* Qtrly net interest income excluding TEB adjustment $149.1 million versus $139.7 million last year