9 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank reports Q4 EPS view c$0.60
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank reports Q4 EPS view c$0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank

* Q4 adjusted cash earnings per share c$0.59

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CWB reports financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.54

* Qtrly net interest margin (TEB) of 2.36 pct, down 13 basis points.

* Qtrly net interest income $149.7 million versus $141.1 million last year

* Qtrly net interest income excluding TEB adjustment $149.1 million versus $139.7 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

