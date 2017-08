Dec 1 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp :

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces acquisition of island city baking, conte foods and larosa fine foods

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - purchase price for island city and conte foods was $20.3 million

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - deals expected to be immediately accretive to both earnings per share and free cash flow per share on an annual basis