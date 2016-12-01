FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sorrento provides update on two experimental immunotherapies for blood cancers
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sorrento provides update on two experimental immunotherapies for blood cancers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* Sorrento's TNK Therapeutics provides progress update for its anti-cd38 and cd123 car-t programs for treatment of hematological malignancies

* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - IND filings are planned for h1 2017, with initiation of phase 1 clinical studies expected in h2 2017

* Sorrento Therapeutics - anti-cd38 car-t cells have showed specific activation through car resulting in production of cytokines and car-t proliferation

* Anti-Cd123 car-t program is in development for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

* Sorrento Therapeutics - first-in-human studies for the car-t programs being developed to commence shortly after first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

